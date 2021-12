FAIRFIELD — The public is invited to participate in two informational meetings this week that concern projects taking place on the Post Road.

First, the town is conducting a virtual public informational meeting regarding planned bicycle and pedestrian improvements along the section of the Post Road in the Grasmere neighborhood on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The following day, the final public workshop for the Post Road circle study will take place, also at 6:30 p.m.

The former meeting will be held on Zoom, while the latter will be held on Microsoft Teams.

According to the town website, the former project is intended to enhance pedestrian facilities along Grasmere Avenue as well as sections of the Post Road from the Bridgeport line to just west of Shoreham Village Drive.

Town Engineer Bill Hurley said the Grasmere Avenue neighborhood improvement project originated from resident and town concerns about improving pedestrian safety. He said a road safety audit was performed, which compiled a list of suggested improvements.

“The town has received a grant from the state with a commitment to fund the approximately $2 million project,” he said. “Improvements will include new sidewalks, handicap ramps, proposed pedestrian crossing, curbing and shoulder improvements. The town will work with the state on potential road diet concept as well.”

The Grasmere Pedestrian Improvement project is being managed by the town’s Engineering Department with support from the Office of Community & Economic Development. The project is being designed by SLR International Corporation, and work is scheduled to begin in the middle of 2022.

The town’s website also notes the project is intended to connect to future improvements of the Post Road circle.

The Post Road circle study came about last year, when the town’s development office hosted the first of a series of virtual workshops aimed at identifying safety improvements for the area.

At the time, officials noted the area was difficult for drivers and pedestrians to navigate, as it has limited crossings and sidewalks, and minimum handicap accessibility for a four-lane roadway that is used by more than 20,000 vehicles a day.

Identified by officials and residents as a potentially dangerous section of roadway, the safety study was funded by a $375,000 state grant. It was designed to find strategies to create a safe pedestrian environment with infrastructure for bicycles, buses and other vehicles.

Hurley said the Post road circle virtual meeting this week will provide updates on conceptual plans for improving vehicular and pedestrian conditions.

“Plans are being developed based on town, state and public comments from previous meetings,” he said.

Hurley said the project adds sidewalks and includes intersection redesigns with signalization and roundabouts. He said MetroCOG, with support of the town, hired FHI Studio as a consultant to develop the plans.

“Once approved, the town will seek funding including potential grants to start phased projects,” he said.

