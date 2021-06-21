Skip to main content
Fairfield welcomes local musicians at Make Music Day celebration

Staff reports
Husband and wife Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, of Fairfield, ring a set of gongs to kick off Make Music Day at the gazebo on Sherman Green, in Fairfield, Conn. June 21, 2021. Frantz and Weymouth are members of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club. Make Music Day is an international festival marking the summer solstice.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

Make Music Day, a free, outdoor music festival celebrated on the Summer Solstice, was held Monday in Fairfield.

The town first held a Make Music Day in 2018.

Started in France in 1982, the worldwide event is now held in more than 1,000 cities.