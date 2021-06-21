Fairfield welcomes local musicians at Make Music Day celebration

11 1of11Husband and wife Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, of Fairfield, ring a set of gongs to kick off Make Music Day at the gazebo on Sherman Green, in Fairfield, Conn. June 21, 2021. Frantz and Weymouth are members of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club. Make Music Day is an international festival marking the summer solstice.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 2of11Husband and wife Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, of Fairfield, ring a set of gongs to kick off Make Music Day at the gazebo on Sherman Green, in Fairfield, Conn. June 21, 2021. Frantz and Weymouth are members of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club. Make Music Day is an international festival marking the summer solstice.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 3of11 4of11Husband and wife Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, of Fairfield, ring a set of gongs to kick off Make Music Day at the gazebo on Sherman Green, in Fairfield, Conn. June 21, 2021. Frantz and Weymouth are members of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club. Make Music Day is an international festival marking the summer solstice.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 5of11Husband and wife Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, of Fairfield, ring a set of gongs to kick off Make Music Day at the gazebo on Sherman Green, in Fairfield, Conn. June 21, 2021. Frantz and Weymouth are members of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club. Make Music Day is an international festival marking the summer solstice.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 6of11 7of11People gather at the gazebo on Sherman Green to take part in a utility bucket drum circle as part of Make Music Day, in Fairfield, Conn. June 21, 2021.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 8of11Husband and wife Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, of Fairfield, ring a set of gongs to kick off Make Music Day at the gazebo on Sherman Green, in Fairfield, Conn. June 21, 2021. Frantz and Weymouth are members of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club. Make Music Day is an international festival marking the summer solstice.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 9of11 10of11People gather around the gazebo on Sherman Green to listen to Make Music Day, in Fairfield, Conn. June 21, 2021.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 11of11 Make Music Day, a free, outdoor music festival celebrated on the Summer Solstice, was held Monday in Fairfield. The town first held a Make Music Day in 2018. Started in France in 1982, the worldwide event is now held in more than 1,000 cities.