Fairfield welcomes new cryotherapy business Serenity Bishop Aug. 18, 2021
FAIRFIELD — A new business is opening this Saturday, bringing a cool approach to wellness.
Fairfield is set to get its first cryotherapy facility with iCRYO’s
grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive. The franchised business started in Houston, Texas and specializes in using extreme cold to treat the body.
