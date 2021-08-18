Fairfield welcomes new cryotherapy business

FAIRFIELD — A new business is opening this Saturday, bringing a cool approach to wellness.

Fairfield is set to get its first cryotherapy facility with iCRYO’s grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive. The franchised business started in Houston, Texas and specializes in using extreme cold to treat the body.

“We’re excited to be opening up in Fairfield,” said Aaron Zack, iCRYO’s marketing director. “There’s no other cryotherapy facilities in Fairfield and it’s a huge opportunity.”

He said the company was also drawn to the town’s active lifestyle while deciding where to place the new location.

“We have seen how Fairfield has been growing with people moving out of New York and into Fairfield and from everyone that I talk to, it seems like it’s just a great and active lifestyle community,” he added.

Husband-wife duo, Gregg and Tracey Miller, are opening the Fairfield location. The Millers have owned and operated several businesses in Fairfield for at least 57 years, including the Nissan Car dealership. Tracey Miller has been a nurse for the last 30 years and stumbled across iCRYO while searching for an alternative way to help people stay healthy.

This is not only iCRYO’s first location in Fairfield, but the first in Connecticut — at least for now. The company plans to spread quickly with three to five new facilities coming in the next three years throughout the state, adding to its already 225 locations nationwide.

“The cryotherapy business is in the health and wellness space and it’s geared towards anyone that really has inflammation, muscle soreness or maybe that active lifestyle individual,” Zack said. “It helps your muscles with recovery, but there is a long list of things that it can help even an hangover.”

The services that iCRYO provides include; whole body cryotherapy, IV infusion and vitamin shots, body sculpting, cryo facial and local cryo, compression therapy, infrared sauna, photobiomodulation therapy and zerobody dry float beds. All services rejuvenate the body, speeds up recovery and improve oxygenated blood flow, according to the company.

Zack said cryotherapy can near negative 100 degrees, offering similar effects to being in a cold tub or ice bath for 20 minutes. However, while a cold tub will take longer for the water to help the body, cryotherapy can get to those extreme measures in “a flip of a switch.”

He said there shouldn’t be any side effects or dangers for someone participating in cryotherapy, “as long as you’re covered appropriately,” adding there’s no difference than going into the pool.

“It’s just a severe temperature that we go to,” Zack said. “We have a long laundry list of items that you have to wear like gloves, slippers, socks and more extremities, but it’s really just getting used to being in the cold for a short time.”