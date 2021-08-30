Fairfield welcomes students for the first day of school with some 'forms of normalcy' Serenity Bishop Aug. 30, 2021 Updated: Aug. 30, 2021 5:55 p.m.
1 of15
Students arrive for the first day of school at Fairfield Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, Conn. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of15
Students arrive for the first day of school at Fairfield Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, Conn. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15
Students arrive for the first day of school at Fairfield Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, Conn. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of15
Seniors in Ryan Kelly’s homeroom wear masks on the first day of school at Fairfield Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, Conn. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15
Sophomores in teacher Victoria Jenkin’s homeroom class at Fairfield Ludlowe High School listen to an orientation video on the first day of school on Aug. 30, 2021.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of15
Greg Hatzis, head principal of Fairfield Ludlowe High School, visits a classroom where students are listening to an orientation video on the first day of school at Fairfield Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, Conn. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15
Students arrive for the first day of school at Fairfield Ludlow High School in Fairfield, Conn. on August 30, 2021.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of15
Students arrive for the first day of school at Fairfield Ludlow High School in Fairfield, Conn. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15
Students arrive for the first day of school at Fairfield Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, Conn. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
14 of15
Students arrive for the first day of school at Fairfield Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, Conn. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
15 of15
FAIRFIELD — The halls of Fairfield Ludlowe High School were filled with excitement once again as teachers and staff welcomed students for the first day of school on Monday.
Upbeat, enthusiastic and thrilled are just a few words to describe the atmosphere and the body language walking into the high school. While mouths were covered due to the current mask mandate, it was clear that there were smiles going around.
Written By
Serenity Bishop