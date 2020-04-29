Fairfield women to hold 8th social distancing food drive

FAIRFIELD — A trio Fairfield women who started weekly community food drives in March will host their eighth drive-thru social distancing food drive, and will also collect supplies for area COVID-19 patients’ temporary housing.

The event will be held in the parking-lot of First Church Congregational in Fairfield on Sunday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.

To collect food in the age of social distancing, the drives have been designed to be low contact, drive-thru collections.

This week, organizers are requesting the following items for Operation Hope: $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills, checks to Operation Hope, grocery gift cards for any amount, cookies, canned tuna, sliced bread, fresh oranges, apples, carrots, microwave popcorn, paper towels, sliced bread, oatmeal, pasta side dishes, canned fruit and canned chicken. Donations will be used to buy fresh meat, produce and dairy.

In addition to food, cash and grocery gift cards, organizers will also be collecting bedding and toiletries for the Alpha Community Services (ACS) YMCA in Bridgeport which is setting up temporary housing for coronavirus patients who need to be quarantined away from home. The ACS YMCA has been asked to help set up the facility in the Bridgeport area which will be staffed by medical personnel. Items needed include sets of any size sheets/pillowcases, blankets, bath towels, face cloths and toiletries.

“The work that Alpha Community Services is providing to our community is critical and we’re grateful to offer people a place to drop-off much needed supplies for the temporary housing they are creating,” said Helene Daly, one of the drives’ organizers. “COVID-19 has brought new realities to families and individuals, and we feel it's our responsibility to help others during these dark times.”

Daly, Heather Dubrosky and Alexis Harrison kicked off weekly community food drives on March 15th in response to COVID-19 and the immediate affects it was having on community members and vulnerable individuals including health issues, job losses, furloughs and other new financial realities. In eight weeks, the three women have helped to collect thousands of dollars of food, supplies, gift cards and cash donations to benefit local food pantries and agencies including Operation Hope and the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

“Our food drives are truly about neighbors helping neighbors and being there for each other. Places like Operation Hope and other food pantries are working hard to help others, and we see this as a chance to help our ‘better angels’,” said Harrison. “Helene, Heather and I started the community food drives because we felt strongly that no one should go hungry during this pandemic."

“COVID-19 has caused many of us to be apart from our friends and loved ones but through our drives, we’ve seen firsthand how united we truly are,” said Dubrosky. “COVID-19 can’t quarantine kindness or love for each other."

To donate to Operation Hope directly, please go to: https://www.operationfoodsearch.org/donate-funds/