Fairfield workshop to help businesses achieve energy efficiency

The Town of Fairfield’s Department of Community & Economic Development, in partnership with United Illuminating (UI), Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG) and the Connecticut Green Bank, will offer a free workshop on Thursday, March 28, aimed at helping business entities save money and increase their bottom line through energy efficiency solutions. Attendees can expect to learn more about energy solutions, incentives and financing that can make building and energy improvements more affordable.

The workshop will be held at the Fairfield Theatre Company, located at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. The program will begin at 8 a.m., and is expected to last about an hour with time allotted for questions. Sign-in, informal networking and a light breakfast will commence at 7:30 a.m.

“Energy efficiency is important to our community,” stated Fairfield’s Director of Economic Development Mark Barnhart. “That’s why we are delighted to be co-sponsoring this workshop that allows organizations to go green while saving money.”

The program is free of charge, but advanced registration is encouraged as space is limited. Please click here to register.

For further information, contact Mark Barnhart, Director of Community & Economic Development, at (203) 256-3120 or mbarnhart@fairfieldct.org.

The United Illuminating Company (UI) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1899, UI operates approximately 3,500 miles of electric distribution lines and 139 miles of transmission lines. It serves approximately 335,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut.

The Connecticut Green Bank is the nation’s first green bank. Established by the Connecticut General Assembly as a part of Public Act 11-80, the Connecticut Green Bank supports the State’s energy strategy to achieve cleaner, less expensive, and more reliable sources of energy while creating jobs and supporting local economic development.