Fairfielders to hold 10th social distancing food drive Sunday

FAIRFIELD - The three Fairfield women who started social distancing community food drives in response to COVID-19 will hold their tenth food drive on Sunday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at Operation Hope, 636 Old Post Road in Fairfield. Several local officials and leaders will be on hand as “guest volunteers,” including Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, Judge of Probate Kathleen N. Maxham, Chief of Police Christopher Lyddy, Fire Chief Dennis McCarthy and News 12 reporter, Lauren Fabrizi, among others.

Fairfield residents Helene Daly, Heather Dubrosky, and Alexis Harrison started the weekly community food drives in March in response to the new realities brought on by COVID-19. They've held nine food drives to-date, benefiting both Operation Hope and the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

Items that will be collected include cash and check donations, Lysol Spray, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, cleaning supplies, oatmeal (non-bulk), canned green beans, peas, corn and carrots, bagged stuffing, shelf stable milk, cookies, mayonnaise, gravy, canned baked beans, travel-size deodorant and microwave popcorn. Cash donations will go towards the purchase of fresh produce, meat and dairy.

“We are honored to welcome our town leaders to our drive on Sunday. For the past several weeks, our town leaders, first line personnel - from fire to police, and other agencies - have been working tirelessly to keep our citizens safe during the pandemic and we’re immensely grateful for their service,” said Daly.

“As we enter the tenth week of our food drives, we remain beyond thankful for the continuous generosity from the Fairfield community,” said Dubrosky. “Helping agencies such as Operation Hope which provides nourishment and aide during difficult times is an important commitment that our town has fully embraced.”

“We’ve all felt new financial realities, unanticipated circumstances and health issues that COVID-19 has brought. With all of these unforeseen events, we’re indebted to the Fairfield community for their ongoing compassion, love and kindness they have shown to our most vulnerable citizens,” said Harrison.

To donate online, please go to: https://operationhopect.org/donate/