Fairfielders urged to help celebrate high school graduates

FAIRFIELD — Next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 16-17, Fairfield’s high school seniors will have their graduation ceremonies. The group Parents of Fairfield Public Schools is urging the community to come together to celebrate the graduates’ amazing achievements during such trying times. Make a sign for your yard or windows, make a chalk art masterpiece for them in your driveway, decorate your car with words of encouragement and congratulations! The larger and more colorful the better!

“Let’s come together as a community and make the seniors feel as special as we know they are, this year more than ever,” organizer Katie Flynn said. “Now it’s time for Fairfield to get loud (from a safe social distance of course!)”