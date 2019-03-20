Faith leaders endorse South Carolina medical marijuana bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina faith leaders are showing their support for legislation to legalize the medicinal use of marijuana for individuals with terminal, debilitating medical conditions.

A diverse group of clergy held a news conference Wednesday at the Statehouse in support of the Compassionate Care Act. The legislation introduced in the House and Senate has bipartisan backing and would allow patients to purchase up to 2 ounces (57 grams) of marijuana or its equivalent every two weeks if authorized by their doctor.

Baptist minister and Democratic Rep. Terry Alexander of Florence said legalizing the medicinal use of marijuana is not an issue of religion but providing relief to suffering patients.

Members of the Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee approved the bill. It now goes to the full committee.