Fake social media account leads to ex-husband’s arrest

FAIRFIELD — Police say a Bridgeport man created a Facebook account in his ex-wife’s name without her permission and posted sexually-charged comments on the account.

Erik Sporre, 48, of Orchard Street, was charged with second-degree harassment and violation of a standing protective order. He was arrested at state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Friday and held in lieu of $150,000 bond. His ex-wife contacted police in February about the fake account.

According to police, Sporre has a long arrest record, including arrests for strangulation, third-degree assault, breach of peace, harassment and violation of a protective order.