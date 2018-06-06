https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Fake-social-media-account-leads-to-ex-husband-s-12972957.php
Fake social media account leads to ex-husband’s arrest
Published 3:15 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
FAIRFIELD — Police say a Bridgeport man created a Facebook account in his ex-wife’s name without her permission and posted sexually-charged comments on the account.
Erik Sporre, 48, of Orchard Street, was charged with second-degree harassment and violation of a standing protective order. He was arrested at state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Friday and held in lieu of $150,000 bond. His ex-wife contacted police in February about the fake account.
According to police, Sporre has a long arrest record, including arrests for strangulation, third-degree assault, breach of peace, harassment and violation of a protective order.
