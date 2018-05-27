Falcon nests prompts closure of Vermont hiking trails

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding hikers that nesting peregrine falcons has prompted the closure of a number of trails across the state.

Trails that go too close to the cliff-side nests are closed to allow the peregrines to raise their young without bother.

Biologist John Buck says the falcons are sensitive to human presence. He's urging hikers and climbers to choose an alternative route in advance.

Fish and Wildlife works with Audubon Vermont to monitor the sites throughout the nesting season.

The sites will remain closed until Aug. 1, but if a falcon pair doesn't nest or if the nest is not successful, the trails will be reopened sooner.

Last year more than 51 pairs of peregrine falcons raised at least 63 young birds.