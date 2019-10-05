Fall Nature Festival at Audubon

Chris Casey tickles the ivories during the cocktail hour at the Fall Nature Festival's evening reception at The Connecticut Audubon Society, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — It was a celebration of a century … and more, as the Fairfield region of The Connecticut Audubon Society held a Fall Nature Festival event over the weekend.

“Tonight is really our fall fundraiser,” said Shari Greenblatt, southwest regional director. “We’re celebrating over a century of conservation.”

The weekend included a Family Fun Day for kids on Saturday, with pony rides and a birds of prey program.

An evening reception held on Friday included cocktails, a buffet and the sale of limited-edition prints by artist John James. The society also honored Fairfield resident Linda Morgens, a veteran conservationist and advocate.

“Linda has been on our board for 29 years,” noted Charles Fleischman, who chairs the regional Fairfield board. “We will miss her wise council at our meetings.”

The evening also included a talk from artist and author James Prosek, who grew up in Easton.

“When I wasn’t trespassing in the water company property with my dad, we were here on the Burr Street property,” he said, noting it was where he found his inspiring Peterson Field Guide and Golden Guide science books come to life.

“It’s not a gigantic area, but it felt huge to me as a kid,” he said.

Greenblatt noted the importance of this long-standing institution, particularly as it relates to education of young people in and around Fairfield.

“We’re just trying to raise visibility for the center and reach out to the community and remind them that we’re here,” she said.