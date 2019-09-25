Fall River council goes to court to remove embattled mayor

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The Fall River City Council is stepping up the legal battle to temporarily remove federally-indicted Mayor Jasiel Correia from office.

The Herald News reported Tuesday that the council filed a complaint in Bristol Superior Court seeking confirmation and "judicial enforcement" of its Sept. 10 vote to oust Correia.

Correia is under indictment on 24 federal charges. He was charged earlier this month with extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from companies that wanted to operate marijuana businesses in the city. Last fall, he was arrested for allegedly defrauding investors in a smartphone app he developed.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He remains in office, saying the council has no authority to remove him.

He faces school committee member Paul Coogan in the Nov. 5 general election.

