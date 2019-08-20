Fall programs at Bigelow Senior Center in Fairfield

The Friends of the Bigelow Senior Center are presenting a series of Thursday evening programs this fall. There will be a light supper at 5:45 p.m. The programs begin at 6:30 p.m. and the cost of admission is $5 per person. The Center is located on 100 Mona Terrace in Fairfield. Reservations must be made in advance and paid for at the Senior Center.

Sept. 19: Evan Weiner will talk about “The Presidential Impact on Sports from Theodore Roosevelt to Barack Obama.”

Sept. 26 and Oct. 3: Professor Kate O’Gara from Sacred Heart University will present a two part series on Terrorism. She will discuss issues that make individuals vulnerable to extremist recruitment, and how factors such as injustice, socioeconomics, government corruption, and a lack of purpose exacerbate them .

Oct. 10: Nicola Palmarini, who is the Lab Program Manager in a joint project of IBM and MIT, will discuss Artificial Intelligence with a focus on aging and people with disabilities.

Oct. 17: Mary Ellen Lemay will describe the “Green Corridor,” a belt of 40,000 acres of yards of open space connected through four towns in Connecticut. She is a landowner engagement specialist, and will educate us on land protection, and point out how to promote food for threatened wildlife in your garden.

Oct. 24: Author Emery Roth will show slides and photographs as he discusses his book “Brass Valley: The Fall of American Industry.” The book is based on Connecticut’s Naugatuck Valley where most of the world’s brass manufacturing happened.

Oct. 31: Professor Cima F. Sedigh from Sacred Heart University will discuss and show a documentary about the ancient Persian Tribe called the Bakhtiari that still exists today.

Nov. 7: Jaime Cat Callan will delight and entertain us with a presentation on “Parisian Charm.”

Nov. 14: There will be a slide presentation on the famous pilgrimage route to Santiago de Campostella, followed by the movie “The Way” based on this.

Nov. 21: Mark Albertson will discuss the topic of “Molding and Channeling Public Opinion from the Days of Sigmund Freud until Today.”