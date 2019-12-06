Familiar names win Pequot Thanksgiving Race

It wasn't bitterly cold like last year, although runners had to contend with strong winds.

In the men's race Spencer Brown of Wilton and Alex Petrecca moved up one place to finish first and second.

In the women's race Haley Abing of Jamaica Plain MA repeated her last year's victory. She was closely followed by Kathleen Servidea and Kate Pfeffer, both in their 40's who came within a dozen seconds of breaking 30 minutes.

