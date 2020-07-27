Family of man shot by off-duty cop reaches $1.2M settlement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The family of an Ohio man who was shot and killed by an off-duty Cleveland police supervisor in 2018 has reached a partial settlement for $1.2 million.

According to court documents, the parents of Thomas Yatsko signed off on a partial settlement with the companies that own the bowling alley where the shooting happened on July 14, The Plain Dealer reported Sunday.

The owners of the former Corner Alley Uptown are the only party to settle, according to the documents. Litigation against Cleveland and Sgt. Dean Graziolli remains ongoing.

Yatsko’s parents — Melissa Yatsko and Darian Allen — appealed U.S. District Judge Dan Polster’s decision to dismiss their claims against the city and Graziolli.

A grand jury declined to indict Graziolli and Cleveland police make disciplinary decisions after all litigation has completed.