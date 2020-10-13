Family of man who died after arrest settles lawsuit

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — The family of a man who died after being arrested by Valley City police in 2018 has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit against the city, Barnes County and two police officers.

The family of 72-year-old Warren Lindvold has settled the lawsuit for $325,000, KQDJ reported. The defendants did not admit to any liability in the case.

Lindvold died in a Fargo hospital several days after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. His family's federal lawsuit says he died of a broken neck after being arrested.

The lawsuit says the officers were aware Lindvold had a type of arthritis that limited his mobility and which may have made him appear intoxicated. The suit also claimed the officers used excessive force during the arrest.

The North Dakota Insurance Reserve will pay the settlement on behalf of the defendants.

City Attorney Carl Martineck says one of the arresting officers, Sgt. Wade Hannig, remains with the department. Martineck says the other officer, Christopher Olson, is now with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.