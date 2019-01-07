Family of suspect in Las Vegas manicurist's death speaks out

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a Las Vegas woman being sought for allegedly using a stolen car to run over and kill a nail salon owner is urging her to surrender.

In an interview that aired on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday, the mother and grandmother of 21-year-old Krystal Whipple said she has to come out of hiding.

Sharon Whipple apologized to the victim's family and hoped they could eventually forgive her daughter.

Krystal Whipple is accused of fleeing from a nail salon Dec. 29 after failing to pay for a manicure.

Police say she then ran down 51-year-old Ngoc Nguyen with a stolen car, dragging the salon owner while speeding away.

The car, which was a rental, was later found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.