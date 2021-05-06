Family upset that US youths get Italy's harshest sentence FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 1:20 p.m.
1 of5 Finnegan Lee Elder and his co-defendant Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, right, listen as the verdict is read, in the trial for the slaying of an Italian plainclothes police officer on a street near the hotel where they were staying while on vacation in Rome in summer 2019, in Rome, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A jury in Rome on Wednesday convicted two American friends in the 2019 slaying of a police officer in a drug sting gone awry, sentencing them to life in prison. The jury deliberated more than 12 hours before delivering the verdicts against Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale Hjorth, 20, handing them Italy's stiffest sentence. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Gabriel Natale-Hjorth is escorted by police officers during the trial for the slaying of an Italian plainclothes police officer in Rome in summer 2019, in Rome, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A jury in Rome has convicted two American friends in the 2019 slaying of a police officer in a drug sting gone awry, sentencing them to life in prison. The jury delivered more than 12 hours before delivering the verdicts late Tuesday against 21-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder and 20-year-old Gabriel Natale. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 In this photo taken on May 5, 2021, Ethan Elder, left, and his wife Leah Lynn Elder, parents of Finnegan Lee Elder, and the Elder family attorney Craig Peters, right, are in the courtroom for the trial in which their son and his co-defendant Gabriel Natale-Hjorth are are facing murder charges for killing Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, in Rome. When prosecutors asked for indictments of two American teenagers for the fatal stabbing of an Italian Carabinieri paramilitary officer, they described the pair as being in cahoots from start to finish, even though only one of the defendants actually wielded the knife in what their lawyers steadfastly contended was in self-defense. When their trial ended, more than 14 months later, the jury’s verdicts embraced the prosecutors’ contentions, convicting both on all charges and sentencing them to life imprisonment. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — The family of one of two American youths, both convicted of a fatal stabbing during a scuffle with an Italian police officer, on Thursday blasted the jury for ordering Italy's harshest punishment of life imprisonment, a sentence frequently meted out to mobsters who assassinate state officials.
Months after the July 26, 2019 slaying of Carabinieri Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega in Rome, prosecutors asked for indictments for the two teenage friends from California. They described them as being in cahoots from start to finish, even though only one of them wielded the knife in what their lawyers steadfastly contended was in self-defense.
