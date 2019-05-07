Fanedos Jewelry opens in Fairfield

From left, Paul Lenoci, Mike Anz (owner), First Selectman Mike Tetreau, Nabil Alanz, and Al Lenoci, Sr. From left, Paul Lenoci, Mike Anz (owner), First Selectman Mike Tetreau, Nabil Alanz, and Al Lenoci, Sr. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fanedos Jewelry opens in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development announced the opening of Fanedos Jewelry at 525 Tunxis Hill Cut Off in Fairfield.

First Selectman Mike Tetreau joined owner Mike Anz to celebrate the family-owned business grand opening recently with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The business has been open in the Hawley Lane Trumbull Mall for over 25 years, and has expanded its newest location in Fairfield. Anz has over 35 years of experience in the jewelry and gift industry.

Fanedos Jewelry carries gold, sterling silver, diamonds, precious stone jewelry, watches and Pandora. The shop does repairs, with a repair person on site in addition to custom design and buying gold and estate jewelry.

For more information, call 203-572-0227 or visit http://www.fanedos.com/