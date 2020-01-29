Fargo leaders consider lifting ban on home sales of guns

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — City leaders in Fargo are considering a change to an ordinance that restricts selling firearms and ammunition from home.

City Commissioner Tony Gehring says the state has no restrictions on it and if there is no good reason for the law enacted in 2001, it should be fixed.

Duane Spooner, owner of Duane's Gun Repair, tells KVLY-TV he welcomes the potential change and doesn't think it would negatively impact his business.

"I think from the city standpoint, it's a positive thing to look at,” Spooner said. “Why would you want to do something that stops commerce in your city?"

Fargo commissioners have sent the law to the city planning staff and law enforcement so they can research and review it and provide a recommendation.