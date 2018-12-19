Farmers talk soil health at sold-out conference

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Farmers who are looking for innovative ways to keep their soil healthy are gathering at a sold-out conference in Fargo.

A new focus in the soil health movement encourages farmers to stop tilling the soil and plant cover crops after harvest.

Most Minnesota farmers still till their fields, but University of Minnesota Extension educator Jodi DeJong-Hughes says a growing number of farmers recognize that tilling isn't sustainable and they are talking about planting cover crops.

DeJong-Hughes has helped organize conservation conferences for 14 years. She told Minnesota Public Radio News that this year, the conference was so popular she had to turn away farmers and vendors.

DeJong-Hughes says she believes farmers can save money and improve water quality by planting cover crops. The practice can reduce the need for costly nitrogen fertilizer and pesticides.