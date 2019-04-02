Farmers urged to abide by manure spreading rules

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is reminding farmers that water quality rules prohibit manure spreading until certain field conditions improve.

The winter manure spreading ban ended on Monday. But the agency says the required agricultural practices ban manure spreading on frozen or snow-covered fields and on saturated areas that are conducive to runoff into the state's waters.

The agency says some fields, particularly in the northern part of the state, are still snow-covered.

The state says farmers who are concerned about their waste storage capacity this spring are encouraged to contact the agency to discuss options for managing, moving or developing emergency manure spreading exemption plans.