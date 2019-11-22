Farnen confirms he’s seeking Fairfield GOP state rep endorsement

FAIRFIELD — Republican Brian Farnen has confirmed he intends a run to replace Brenda Kupchick in the state legislature.

First Selectwoman-elect Kupchick will be sworn into her new position on Monday, leaving vacant her seat as state representative for the 132nd district — which includes RTM districts 3, 8, 9 and 10. The governor will then set a date for a special election to fill the seat, likely in January 2020.

Republican Town Committee Chair Jamie Millington had told the Fairfield Citizen that Farnen, a four-term RTM representative for District 9, was interested in being the Republican nominee for the special election. Farnen made his interest official with a public announcement Friday.

“I am running for the 132nd District because I believe we need an independent voice to represent Fairfield in Hartford during a time of immense challenges,” Farnen said. “I will be a leader and strive to work with all members of the House to find common-sense solutions to grow our economy, build our infrastructure and rein in spending.”

Farnen, a clean energy lawyer, cited green energy as among his top priorities, along with education and public safety.

Kupchick, who has served as state representative for nine years, endorsed Farnen to fill her seat.

“I know how critical it is to have a leader in Hartford who is able to build consensus, find solutions and deliver results,” Kupchick said. “I am excited that Brian Farnen is running for the seat and I believe he will represent the best of Fairfield’s values in the legislature.”

The RTC will nominate its candidate for the special election at its Dec. 2 meeting, at which only RTC members living in the 132nd district will be eligible to vote.

So far, Farnen is the only Republican to publicly announce an intention to seek the nomination, although any registered Republican living in the district can throw their hat in the ring at the Dec. 2 meeting.

Two Democrats, Caitlin Clarkson Pereira and Jennifer Leeper, have expressed interest in their party’s nomination. The Democratic Town Committee will vote on a nominee at a special meeting Nov. 26.

