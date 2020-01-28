Farnen named to Finance, Transportation, Education committees

HARTFORD — State Rep. Brian Farnen of Fairfield (R-132) received his 2020 legislative committee assignments from House Republican Leader Themis Klarides this week.

Farnen said he was excited to secure posts on the legislature’s powerful Finance Revenue and Bonding, Transportation and Education committees.

"This will be a challenging legislative session. As a member of the Finance committee, which is the tax-writing committee, I will fight against any new tax proposals as our state has a spending problem, not a revenue problem,” said Farnen.

Farnen advocated for an appointment on the Transportation Committee due to the extremely high number of Metro-North commuters like himself and travelers on I-95 in Fairfield.

“I am particularly excited about serving on the Transportation Committee, which has cognizance of all matters relating to highways, bridges and railroads. Adequately, addressing problems with trains into New York City and congestion on our highways will be central to turning around Connecticut's economy.”

As a father of two young children in Fairfield’s public schools, Farnen's appointment to the Education committee is close to his heart, he said.

"Many young families choose to live in Fairfield for its top-flight, quality schools. Fairfield schools do amazing things for our kids and the state should look to them as an educational model, not the other way around. I will work to protect our school district from any proposals that decrease funding to our schools or take away local control of our children’s education."

Farnen was elected to the state legislature Jan. 14 to replace Brenda Kupchick, who resigned her seat after she was elected as Fairfield First Selectwoman.