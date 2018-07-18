Fatal crash temporarily closes Interstate 5 near Conway

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities temporarily closed Interstate 5 south of Mount Vernon near Conway because of a three-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured others.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the collision occurred at about 1:15 p.m. when a semi-truck failed to stop for traffic that had backed up near a construction zone.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman says the truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle, causing it to crash into the vehicle in front of it.

She says the driver of the vehicle hit by the semi was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured.

Axtman says the driver of the other vehicle was also injured.

The state Department of Transportation says the interstate reopened in that area just before 4:30 p.m.