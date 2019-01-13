Fatalities on Nevada roads hit 10-year high in 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fatalities on Nevada roads hit a 10-year high last year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports preliminary data from the Department of Public Safety show 331 people died in crashes in 2018. They died in 301 crashes, three-quarters of which happened in Clark County.

Last year's figures compare with the 311 deaths that happened in 292 crashes statewide in 2017.

August of last year saw 37 fatalities, the most in a single month in 2018.

The state data also show fatalities caused by vehicle occupants who were not wearing seatbelts increased 23 percent over the year.

Meanwhile, pedestrian deaths declined from 98 in 2017 to 80 last year, the first drop in nine years. Similarly, fewer bicyclists died last year, with the count dropping from nine to eight.

