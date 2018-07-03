Father and son arrested after argument turns physical

FAIRFIELD — A father and son were both charged with disorderly conduct after a fight in their Pansy Road driveway Saturday night.

Arrested were Craig Weiner, 53, and his son, Brandon, 18. The two had been arguing, and Brandon decided to leave the house, and as he was going out the door, kicked a hole in the wall. When he tried to leave in the car, Craig Weiner took the keys away and the argument turned physical, with a neighbor breaking up the fight.

Both were released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on July 2.