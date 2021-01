GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — The father of two children who were forcibly taken from their western New York foster home and later found in Alabama has been arrested in the kidnapping, police announced.

The Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester reports that Dimitri Cash Sr. was arrested Saturday on charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and second-degree robbery in the abduction Monday of his children, Dimitri Jr., 5, and Shekeria, 3, from their home in the Rochester suburb of Greece.