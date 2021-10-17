Father of suspect in UK lawmaker's slaying is 'traumatized' Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 5:26 a.m.
1 of8 A photograph of member of Parliament David Amess is seen among the flower tribute near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where Amess died after he was stabbed several times on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The slaying Friday of the 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess during his regular weekly meeting with local voters has caused shock and anxiety across Britain's political spectrum, just five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Kirsty O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Police officers stand by the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where member of Parliament David Amess died after he was stabbed several times on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The slaying Friday of the 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess during his regular weekly meeting with local voters has caused shock and anxiety across Britain's political spectrum, just five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Kirsty O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A man accompanies a child carrying flowers to be placed at a flower tribute at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where member of Parliament David Amess died after he was stabbed several times on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The slaying Friday of the 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess during his regular weekly meeting with local voters has caused shock and anxiety across Britain's political spectrum, just five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Kirsty O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 People gather during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker has cast fresh doubt on the continued viability of what he had called “the great British tradition” of parliamentarians readily meeting voters. The regular and roving “surgeries” that British legislators hold for their constituents set them apart from lawmakers in other countries where the governed rarely — if ever — get to meet those who govern them. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Dominic Lipinski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 People light candles at a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 to honor British Conservative lawmaker David Amess who died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery on Friday. Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay their respects to Amess who was stabbed to death in what police say was a terrorist-related attack. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LONDON (AP) — The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker during a meeting with local voters has told British media that he was shocked and “traumatized” by his son’s arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws.
Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Somalia’s prime minister, said counter-terrorism police had visited him, according to the Sunday Times.