Father, son charged with starting wildfire plead not guilty Dec. 10, 2021 Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 6:58 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, taken with a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns in Eldorado National Forest, Calif.
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, the Caldor Fire burns along both sides of Highway 50 as firefighters work to stop its eastward spread in Eldorado National Forest, Calif.
FILE - A firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
These images provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office shows David Smith, left, and his son Travis Shane Smith, who were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, on suspicion of starting a massive California wildfire that destroyed many homes and forced tens of thousands of people to flee Lake Tahoe communities earlier this year, authorities said.
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A father and son charged with starting a massive California wildfire that destroyed many homes and forced tens of thousands of people to flee Lake Tahoe communities earlier this year pleaded not guilty in court Friday.
The El Dorado County prosecutor's office charged David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, with reckless arson. The office also charged the son with illegal conversion or manufacture of a machine gun and both men of illegal possession of a firearm silencer.