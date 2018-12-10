Father, son die in house fire on Drummond Island

DRUMMOND ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — A man and his 5-year-old son have died in a house fire on Drummond Island in northern Michigan.

Chippewa County authorities identified the father as 30-year-old Kyle Messenger. The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday.

No other details were released. Drummond Island is off the eastern edge of the Upper Peninsula in Lake Huron.

___

Information from: The Mining Journal, http://www.miningjournal.net