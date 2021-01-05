Fauci: US could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day LAURAN NEERGAARD, AP Medical Writer Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 5:23 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. The U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start, Fauci said Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, even as he warned of a dangerous next few weeks as the coronavirus surges. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. The U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start, Fauci said Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, even as he warned of a dangerous next few weeks as the coronavirus surges. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Barbara Shields-Johnson, director of Nursing Services at Loretto Hospital, gets her second and final dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Norwegian American Hospital on the West Side, Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 People line up at Nassau County's first COVID-19 vaccination distribution site, set up by Northwell Health and Nassau County, at Nassau County Community College, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Garden City, N.Y. Eligible health care and front line workers were the first people in the county able to get the vaccine. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
The U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day despite the sluggish start, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday, even as he warned of a dangerous next few weeks as the coronavirus surges.
The slow pace is frustrating health officials and a desperate public alike, with only about a third of the first supplies shipped to states used as of Tuesday morning, just over three weeks into the vaccination campaign.
Written By
LAURAN NEERGAARD