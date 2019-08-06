https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Faulty-electrical-wiring-caused-Bronx-blaze-that-14284918.php
Faulty electrical wiring caused Bronx blaze that injured 6
NEW YORK (AP) — Fire officials say faulty electrical wiring caused a fire in a Bronx building that injured a baby and five firefighters.
The Red Cross offered shelter and food to dozens of families displaced after Monday's blaze in the five-story building in the Concourse Village neighborhood.
None of the injuries was life-threatening.
Officials say the fire started in ceiling wiring above a grocery store on the ground level and quickly spread to the apartments above. A smoke alarm in the first apartment did not activate but alarms went off in other apartments in the building.
