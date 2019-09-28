Federal Reserve chairman to visit Rhode Island this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is planning to visit Rhode Island this fall.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, announced this week Powell will speak at the annual meeting of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 25.

Reed, a senior member of the Banking Committee, says he hopes Powell will discuss how to build a stronger, more sustainable economy.

Powell, a Republican, was initially nominated to the board by President Barack Obama. He was elevated to chairman by President Donald Trump when Trump decided not to offer Janet Yellen a second term as Fed chair.

Yellen addressed the Providence chamber in 2015.

Laurie White, the chamber's president, says the group looks forward to hearing Powell's perspectives on the economy and factors which may impact it.