Federal agencies investigate tipi burning at Indian school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Federal agencies have joined the investigation into a fire that damaged a ceremonial tipi at Haskell Indian Nations University.

The tipi, which was built to honor the 2020 graduating class at Haskell, was destroyed by fire early Saturday at the school's campus in Lawrence.

The Lawrence-Douglas County fire department said Monday the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Lawrence fire officials said arson is a possibility.

A fundraiser to replace the tipi, worth an estimated $2,500 to $3,000, has raised more than $15,000.