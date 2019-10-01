Federal agency sues over firing at Norman facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against a temporary staffing agency and a manufacturing facility in Norman, alleging managers there fired a female employee who complained about sexual harassment.

The EEOC announced Tuesday it filed the lawsuit against Johnson Controls, Inc., which manufactures rooftop air conditioning units at its Norman plant, and ManpowerGroup US, Inc., which provides employees for the company.

The lawsuit alleges a woman who worked at the facility was fired after she complained about being sexually harassed by a co-worker.

A spokesman for Johnson Controls declined to comment due to the pending litigation. A ManpowerGroup spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EEOC says it is seeking monetary damages, enhanced anti-discrimination training and the posting of notices at the worksite.