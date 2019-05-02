Federal government sues Montana company over whistleblower

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The federal labor department is suing a Montana contractor for what it says was the wrongful firing of a whistleblower.

The Billings Gazette reports the lawsuit was recently filed in U.S. District Court in Montana against Agri-Systems, a Billings-based general contracting company that does business as ASI Industrial.

The lawsuit says ASI fired electrical engineer Steve Petry in February 2018 after he announced plans to alert Illinois authorities to safety concerns about a feed mill project there.

The government says the firing violated Occupational Safety and Health Act protections for workers who lodge complaints.

ASI President and CEO Bob Hamlin says he has not yet been served with the complaint and is unaware of any injuries resulting from the project.

The lawsuit says ASI maintains that Petry resigned.

