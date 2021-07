LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — The Cowlitz River sediment monitoring survey will be federally funded again this year, putting the project back on track after years when the federal government did not allocate the needed money.

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced Wednesday that an appropriations bill included two Southwest Washington projects: sediment monitoring of the lower Cowlitz River and a navigation improvement project on the Columbia River, the Longview Daily News reported.