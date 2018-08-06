Federal officials, Port Angeles to sign water agreement

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — The National Park Service is expected to sign an agreement with the City of Port Angeles that would transfer ownership of the Elwha water facilities to the city.

The Peninsula Daily News reports the transfer agreement between the two parties was approved by the Port Angeles City Council last week.

The Elwha water facilities provide industrial water and a backup supply of potable water.

In exchange for the taking ownership of the infrastructure, the city will receive $6.65 million for operations and maintenance and a pledge from the U.S. Department of the Interior to request an additional $2.5 million for the city in the 2020 federal budget.

The city will provide free hatchery water to the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe for 10 years.

The agreement will be signed Monday.

