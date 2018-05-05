Federal report critical of care of animals at SC zoo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A federal report says some animals at a South Carolina zoo show "signs of psychological distress" such as pacing in circles and rocking back and forth.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports the U.S. Agriculture Department reviewed the Waccatee Zoo in Myrtle Beach. The report describes two baboons, a macaque monkey and two black bears pacing, rocking back and forth and showing repetitive behavior.

Jeff Futrell's family owns the zoo. He says zoos get inspected, just like restaurants do, and are given time to fix any problems. When asked how owners would tackle issues listed in the report, Futrell said the zoo would "take care of them."

The federal inspection says more needs to be done to help the animals, who had these problems when they came to the zoo years ago.

___

Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/