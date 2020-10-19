Feds: Hoover Dam is reopening to the public on Tuesday

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is reopening Hoover Dam to the public Tuesday, seven months after it closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal officials said visitors will be able to access all open areas and visit the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge plaza and walkway.

The visitor center will remain closed with no tours or exhibits available.

Visitors to the dam at the Nevada-Arizona border are being asked to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when it comes to preventing the spread of the coronavirus.