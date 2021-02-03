Feds: Member of Proud Boys arrested in Washington state GENE JOHNSON and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 6:03 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump march towards the Capitol holding flags during rally in Washington. War-like imagery has begun to take hold in mainstream Republican political circles in the wake of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, with some elected officials and party leaders rejecting calls to tone down their rhetoric contemplating a second civil war. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. As rioters converged on the U.S. Capitol building, the grounds normally hailed as the seat of American democracy became a melting pot of extremist groups. Militia members, white supremacists, paramilitary organizations and fervent supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stood shoulder to shoulder, unified in rage. Experts say years of increasing partisanship and a growing fascination of paramilitary groups combined with the coronavirus pandemic to create a conveyor belt of radicalization. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Although pro-democracy and human rights activists around the globe were stunned to see a mob storm the Capitol, they say they were heartened and inspired because the system ultimately prevailed. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana File) Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington. Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) John Minchillo/Associated Press Show More Show Less
SEATTLE (AP) — A man who describes himself as the “Sergeant of Arms” of a chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys was charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month.
Ethan Nordean, who is also known as Rufio Panman, 30, was charged with obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, aiding and abetting and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. Authorities say he is a self-proclaimed “Sergeant of Arms” of the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys.
GENE JOHNSON and MICHAEL BALSAMO