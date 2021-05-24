Feds OK new Arizona tribal casino and sports betting deal May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 3:03 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Gambling on sporting events and online fantasy sports betting became legal in Arizona on Monday, along with a host of new gambling options at tribal casinos, after the U.S. Department of the Interior approved an updated tribal gaming compact with the state.
The approval puts into effect emergency legislation Gov. Doug Ducey signed in April that was a counterpart to the new tribal gambling agreement. The deal the Republican governor signed with the tribes allows them to expand their casino gambling offerings and offer sports and fantasy betting.