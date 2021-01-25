Feds accuse 2 Ohio men of illegally entering U.S. Capitol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio men illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and one of them stole a coat rack while he was in the building, according to a federal complaint.
The two are among dozens charged nationally with being part of a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump who breached the building. Dustin Thompson and Robert Lyon, both of central Ohio, face preliminary charges of illegally entering the Capitol and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. Thompson is also accused of stealing the coat rack.