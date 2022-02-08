Feds approve Montana plan to prevent child abuse, neglect

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's child welfare system plans to emphasize abuse prevention and family education services aimed at keeping children safely in their homes, rather than putting them in foster care, if at all possible, under a plan recently approved by the federal government.
In 2018, Congress passed the Family First Prevention Services Act to prioritize keeping kids safe and avoiding the trauma of placing at-risk children in out-of-home care. The act makes federal funding available for prevention services for struggling families rather than only allowing the money to be used once a child is in foster care.