Feds propose threatened status for alligator snapping turtle JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press Nov. 8, 2021 Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 5:40 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday that it is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles -- huge, spike-shelled reptiles that lurk at the bottom of lakes and slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by sticking out a wormlike lure.
Every state in their range now protects them, but the long-lasting effects of catching the reptiles for turtle soup are among reasons their numbers are now so low, the agency said.
