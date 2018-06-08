https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Feds-to-improve-trail-at-Great-Dismal-Swamp-12977649.php
Feds to improve trail at Great Dismal Swamp
Published 1:36 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — The federal government is planning to spend $647,000 to repair a public access trail at the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge.
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced the funding Thursday.
He said the money is part of $50 million going to maintenance and repair projects in areas controlled by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The 113,000-acre (46,000-hectare) refuge allows deer and bear hunting. It's also home to the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker.
View Comments