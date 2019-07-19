Female Mesa officers to sue city over sexual harassment

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Several female Mesa police officers who say a male supervisor should have been fired for sexual harassment plan to sue.

Attorneys for six officers and a male officer's wife announced Thursday a filing of a notice of claim against the city and its police department.

A claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.

According to the claim, Sgt. Jeffery Neese shared sexually suggestive and graphic texts and Facebook messages with them beginning in 2014.

After an internal investigation, Neese was demoted to patrol duty.

The women say Neese can still interact with them, creating a hostile work environment.

They are asking for $150,000 in damages each.

Police officials confirmed receiving the notice of claim but declined to comment on pending litigation.

Neese did not immediately return a message seeking comment.