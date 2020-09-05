Ferris State gets federal grant to reduce area opioid risks

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Ferris State University said it has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to combat opioid misuse in three Michigan counties that have high prescription rates.

The goal is to reduce substance-related mortality in Mecosta, Newaygo and Osceola counties in western Michigan. The university is in Mecosta County.

Gail Bullard of the College of Health Professions will be project director and Scott Sexton of the College of Pharmacy will be the principal investigator.

“We plan to reduce stigma and increase the education and awareness of substance use, including available options for treatment and recovery,” Sexton said.

Ferris State has many partners in the region, including the Michigan Center for Rural Health and substance abuse support groups.